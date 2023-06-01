Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,321,754 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321,754 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.97% of EOG Resources worth $1,493,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

