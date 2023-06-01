Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 248,149 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,330,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.5 %

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,629. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

