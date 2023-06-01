Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Stryker worth $1,423,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $241,841,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Stryker by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 870,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 709,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.29. 244,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,864. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.99.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.