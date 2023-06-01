Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Billion Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of Public Storage worth $1,011,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,219,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.75.

Shares of PSA traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.90. The company had a trading volume of 223,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,320. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

