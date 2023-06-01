Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Billion Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,503 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of T-Mobile US worth $1,691,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,019 shares of company stock worth $16,473,970. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $121.76 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

