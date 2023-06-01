Geode Capital Management LLC Has $942.91 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,866,305 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 291,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $942,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.76. 5,670,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,728,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

