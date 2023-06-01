Geode Capital Management LLC Has $972.35 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $972,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $278.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

