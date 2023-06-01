Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 176,385 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,380,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.97% of Activision Blizzard worth $1,176,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.25. 1,306,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

