Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 608,274 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,434,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 608,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $979,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

MPC stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.73. 1,391,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.