Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 355,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 707,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

GETY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $289,916.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 657,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,892. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 1,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

