Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is CTC Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CTC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 517.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.5% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $76.51. 1,733,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,003. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

