Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 534,860 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

