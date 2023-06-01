Gina Mastantuono Sells 2,147 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $542.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,265. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 277.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $556.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ServiceNow

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

