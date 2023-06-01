GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $36.96

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.96, but opened at $36.09. GitLab shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 368,240 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLB. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of -0.31.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,468,000 after acquiring an additional 266,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 34.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,738,000 after acquiring an additional 869,131 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

