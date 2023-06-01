Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,535,564 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,535,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,786,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 44.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,351. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.