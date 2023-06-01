Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,601 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after purchasing an additional 287,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 996,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $133.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.41. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.