Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 121,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $830,137.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 260,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,812. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 291,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,993. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $456.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

