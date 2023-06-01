Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $508,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 147,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $77,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after purchasing an additional 247,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $11.49 on Thursday, reaching $498.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,459. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

