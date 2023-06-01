Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $8.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $354.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.30. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

