Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.62. 620,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,184. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

