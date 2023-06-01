Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GAIN opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Investment

GAIN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

