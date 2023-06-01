Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.