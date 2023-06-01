Global Water Resources, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,835 shares of company stock valued at $66,680. Company insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

GWRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

