Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.55. Approximately 4,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Guru Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GURU. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Guru Index ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Guru Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

