Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Shares Down 1.4%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.02. 842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

Get Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 64.14% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.