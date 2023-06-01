Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.93

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 677818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

