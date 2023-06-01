Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 1,720,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,602,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
