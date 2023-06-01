Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 1,720,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,602,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.