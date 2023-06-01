Globus Maritime (GLBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, June 2nd.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.
Globus Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 13,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,283. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Maritime in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
