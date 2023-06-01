Globus Maritime (GLBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, June 2nd.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 13,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,283. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth $25,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Maritime in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

