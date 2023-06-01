Gode Chain Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 43.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $115,647.25 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

