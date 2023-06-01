Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,656,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,208,000 after purchasing an additional 384,355 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,496,000 after purchasing an additional 190,256 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 186,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,820,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 97,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,214. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

