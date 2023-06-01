Goldplat (LON:GDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.45

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.45 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.09), with a volume of 251528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.09).

Goldplat Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.74 million, a P/E ratio of 382.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

