Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Down 3.5%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.25. 2,583,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,785,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after buying an additional 437,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,879,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,988,000 after purchasing an additional 773,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 260,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Stories

