Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) were down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 2,583,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,785,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Stories

