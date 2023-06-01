Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.1% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after buying an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after buying an additional 155,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 441,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.42. 311,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,882. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.59.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

