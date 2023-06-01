Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.6% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,135,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $154.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,938. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $401.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.30.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

