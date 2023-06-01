Gray Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.
NYSE WMT traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $147.21. 4,613,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.02. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $397.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
