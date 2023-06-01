Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,164 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.58. 598,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

