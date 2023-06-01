Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Down 0.7%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €29.05 ($31.24) and last traded at €29.15 ($31.34). 13,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.35 ($31.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLJ. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Grenke in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Grenke alerts:

Grenke Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.