Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TV shares. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -9.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

