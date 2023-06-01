GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 42,856 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,856 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.57% of Cato worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cato by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cato by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cato by 11.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cato by 33.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cato in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cato Stock Performance

Shares of Cato stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.71.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Cato Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -283.33%.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

