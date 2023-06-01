GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 5,751 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 739,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,287. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

