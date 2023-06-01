GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,442,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 89,978 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $821.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl bought 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

