GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.05 Million Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 77,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $488,605.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,437,462 shares in the company, valued at $859,754,018.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 64,735 shares of company stock worth $4,939,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

