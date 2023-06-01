GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 158,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NSA. Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

