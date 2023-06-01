GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 379.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,976. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

Insider Activity at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 131.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Leo Walsh purchased 11,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

