GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,926 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,894 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.08. 39,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,424. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $192.33 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 232.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

