GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 156,317 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 156,317 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Infinera worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infinera by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 70,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Infinera by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,203,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Infinera by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,376,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 642,689 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.81. 415,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

