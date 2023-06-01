GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 21,077 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,077 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.4 %

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,048. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $887.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

