GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $994,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,006,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,513,000 after buying an additional 51,779 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,599. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,678.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,204 in the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

