Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Purchases £39,000 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Mills acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($48,195.75).
Hargreaves Services Stock Performance
LON:HSP traded down GBX 6.68 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 387.32 ($4.79). 60,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,011. Hargreaves Services Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 305.55 ($3.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 594 ($7.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 408.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 409.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.66 and a beta of 0.98.
About Hargreaves Services
