Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Purchases £39,000 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Mills acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($48,195.75).

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

LON:HSP traded down GBX 6.68 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 387.32 ($4.79). 60,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,011. Hargreaves Services Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 305.55 ($3.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 594 ($7.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 408.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 409.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.66 and a beta of 0.98.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

